Farm operators looking to diversify by providing agritourism activities for the public can receive assistance through a program offered by Penn State Extension, in partnership with University of Vermont Extension.

The opportunities to add new and different agritourism options are boundless, and it can be tough to know what path to pursue, according to organizers of the Agritourism Project, which is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Extension Risk Management Education program, according to a Penn State Agricultural Sciences release.

