A daughter, Mae Ann Kint weighing 9 pounds and 4 ounces, was born to parents Julia Freed and Timothy Kint Sr., 31 Barlow St., Gettysburg, on June 23, 2020, at Gettysburg WellSpan Hospital. She has two siblings, Jaylen Silver, 9, and Timothy Kint Jr., 5. Grandparents are: Dennis Freed and Celeste Smith, 254 Beecherstown Road, Biglerville; Becky Snyder, 660 Curtis Drive, Gettysburg; Richard and Susan Kint, Lake Heritage, Gettysburg; and Kimberly Freed, Bloserville, Pa. Great-grandparents are: Betty and Terry Freed, 718 Center Mills Road, Aspers; Dorothy Kint, Ortanna; and David and Lois Yarlett, Carlisle, Pa.
