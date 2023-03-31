The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced the bridges carrying US Route 30 over US Route 15 in Straban Township are scheduled to be inspected next week.
Weather permitting, the contractor will inspect the Route 30 bridges over the southbound lanes of Route 15 on Monday, April 3, and the Route 30 bridges over the northbound lanes of Route 15 on Tuesday, April 4, according to a PennDOT release. There will be lane closures on Route 15 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the bridge where the contractor is working.
“Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone,” the release reads.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.
