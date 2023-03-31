bridge

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced the bridges carrying US Route 30 over US Route 15 in Straban Township, shown in orange, are scheduled to be inspected next week. (Submitted Graphic)

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced the bridges carrying US Route 30 over US Route 15 in Straban Township are scheduled to be inspected next week.

Weather permitting, the contractor will inspect the Route 30 bridges over the southbound lanes of Route 15 on Monday, April 3, and the Route 30 bridges over the northbound lanes of Route 15 on Tuesday, April 4, according to a PennDOT release. There will be lane closures on Route 15 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the bridge where the contractor is working.

