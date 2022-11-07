Medicare Annual Open Enrollment is in full swing, and Pennsylvania Medicare Education and Decision Insight, PA MEDI, is available to help Medicare beneficiaries explore and understand their health insurance plan options. PA MEDI is Pennsylvania’s State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP). PA MEDI, housed in the 52 local Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs), provides unbiased education and assistance to Medicare-eligible individuals, their families, and caregivers to assist them in making informed health insurance decisions that optimize cost-savings and access to health care and benefits.

During the open enrollment period, which runs through Dec. 7, beneficiaries can join, switch, or drop Medicare Advantage or Prescription Drug Coverage. Open Enrollment is the time to take the opportunity to think about what benefits will matter and compare available options for 2023. During this time of year, consumers may see television ads with celebrities touting Medicare Advantage plans’ extra benefits and free offers. Although they may mimic official Medicare communications, the ads are from brokers or agents who receive financial incentive to enroll beneficiaries in these plans.

