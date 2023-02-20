The World War II American Experience museum is planning an exciting weekend to kick off a month of events celebrating the inspirational and unprecedented contributions of nearly 350,000 women on the Homefront and supporting the battlefront abroad during World War II, according to a release from the museum.
“Visitors can expect to learn about the roles of women from living historians, be part of the home front and participate in activities for children and adults, view our Mamie Eisenhower exhibit, and view our new collection of women’s uniforms,” the release reads.
Authors will be on hand with books available for signing. Special guests include speakers from the National Park Service and World War II veterans.
Susan Eisenhower is slated to discuss her grandmother, Mamie Eisenhower, and her role during and after World War II on Saturday, March 4, at 5 p.m.
Eisenhower is chairman emerita and expert-in-residence at the Eisenhower Institute.
“She is an expert in public policy, national security, energy security, and strategic leadership, and granddaughter of President Eisenhower,” the release reads.
The Eisenhower Institute promotes the study of critical global issues and the development of engaged citizens through its programs in Gettysburg and Washington, D.C.
Eisenhower will be available for book signings following her talk.
Tickets for the museum and evening events can be found online at visitww2.org.
