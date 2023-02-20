The World War II American Experience museum is planning an exciting weekend to kick off a month of events celebrating the inspirational and unprecedented contributions of nearly 350,000 women on the Homefront and supporting the battlefront abroad during World War II, according to a release from the museum.

“Visitors can expect to learn about the roles of women from living historians, be part of the home front and participate in activities for children and adults, view our Mamie Eisenhower exhibit, and view our new collection of women’s uniforms,” the release reads.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.