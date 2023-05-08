The Adams Apple Bike Ride, organized by The Chamber of Gettysburg & Adams County, is scheduled for Saturday, May 20, according to a chamber release. Amblebrook Gettysburg is the start and finish point.
Cyclists of all ages and skill levels are welcome to join this classic spring ride, which offers 15-, 25-, 50- and 100-mile routes. There will be two 50-mile loops, including one through the orchard areas of northern Adams County and another through the farmlands of southern Adams County.
Due to the nature of the ride, there is not a large, designated mass start. Registration will open at 7 a.m. Riders completing the Century course should plan to depart no later than 8 a.m., with short-course riders departing no later than 10 a.m., depending on their anticipated pace and planned distance.
SAG Wagon Support vehicles will be available to assist riders. Rest stops providing snacks and beverages are strategically spaced throughout each route. Post-ride food, also included in the registration fee, from Biggerstaff’s Catering and Gettysburg Cookie Company and adult beverages from Thirsty Farmer Brew Works and Jack’s Hard Cider will be available from 12-4 p.m. Registration fee amounts were not included in the release.
