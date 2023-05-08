The Adams Apple Bike Ride, organized by The Chamber of Gettysburg & Adams County, is scheduled for Saturday, May 20, according to a chamber release. Amblebrook Gettysburg is the start and finish point.

Cyclists of all ages and skill levels are welcome to join this classic spring ride, which offers 15-, 25-, 50- and 100-mile routes. There will be two 50-mile loops, including one through the orchard areas of northern Adams County and another through the farmlands of southern Adams County.

