Shown is the USS Arizona engulfed in flames on December 7, 1941. A commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor will be held at the Gettysburg National Cemetery on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
Join park rangers from Eisenhower National Historic Site at the Gettysburg National Cemetery on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 2 p.m., to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.
Dec. 7, 1941 was a life changing day for millions all around the world, according to a park service release. The Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor left thousands of U.S. servicemen killed and wounded and drew the United States into the World War II.
