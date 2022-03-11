With private insurers increasingly promoting Medicare coverage plans through marketing campaigns that feature celebrities or offer gifts, the Pennsylvania Department of Aging has sent a letter to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), supporting CMS’ efforts to address the issue of marketing misrepresentation, and offering suggestions to protect consumers from advertising messages that may be confusing or misleading, according to a release from the department.
In the letter, Department of Aging Secretary Robert Torres outlined the consequences older adults could face if they switch from a Medigap plan to a Medicare Advantage plan due to these marketing campaigns, including loss of coverage and access to their doctors, new co-pays, and the inability to return to the Medigap plan, according to the release. The letter cited an example in which an older adult left their Medigap plan for a Medicare Advantage plan for the incentive of a free fruit basket that they did not qualify to receive.
Secretary Torres further urges CMS to act on the following proposed measures:
• Require clearer disclaimers with standard language developed by CMS that indicate the products offered do not represent the full selection of choices available to consumers.
• Make the beneficiary aware of the disclaimer, the availability of other suitable options, and the ramifications of switching plans.
• Prohibit the use of the word “Medicare” in the phone number, company, or website name, and the use of Medicare-like graphics in marketing materials.
• Require a statement that the advertised plans may not be the best choice for everyone and may not be available in every area.
• Include the 1-800-MEDICARE toll-free helpline and numbers for State Health Insurance and Assistance Programs (SHIPs).
