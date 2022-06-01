For the fifth year, the Adams County Library System is hosting FunFest on Friday, June 10, 4-7 p.m. at the Gettysburg Rec Park, 545 Long Lane.
FunFest is a free event for the entire family that celebrates the kick-off of SummerQuest, the Adams County Library summer learning program, according to a library system release.
FunFest encourages children and families to experience everything the community has to offer. Local organizations host vendor booths and provide crafts and activities for children to celebrate this year’s Oceans of Possibilities theme.
There will be a DJ, face painting, balloon artists and more. Food, shaved ice, and the popular milkshakes from the PA Dairymen’s Association will be available for purchase.
For more information, visit www.adamslibrary.org/funfest.
