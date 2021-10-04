Dr. Kathleen McKee Bonnette will speak on “The Law of Love and the Rule of Law: Faith, Justice, and Irregular Migration” as the ninth annual William K. Collinge Lecture. The lecture will take place on Monday, Oct. 11, at 7 p.m., at Xavier Center, 465 Table Rock Road, Gettysburg. The lecture is sponsored jointly by the Interfaith Center for Peace and Justice and the St. Francis Xavier Church Social Welfare and Justice Committee
Bonnette will explore the principles, drawn from Catholic social teaching, that should inform our responses to migrants and migration, and will evaluate historical and current practices in light of these principles. By refocusing attention on principles of faith, rather than partisan talking points, this lecture will suggest ways to reframe the current “migration crisis” and to live our call to neighbor-love in the political realm, affirming Pope Francis’s assertion that “politics is one of the highest forms of charity.”
