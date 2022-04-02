Widener University, in partnership with WCAU-TV NBC10 and Telemundo62, recognized the winners of the Widener University High School Leadership Awards for 2022, which included two local students.
Over more than a decade, the university has recognized more than 1,400 students from high schools in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware who demonstrated leadership within their communities, according to a Widener release.
The program recognized 107 students from high schools throughout the region for their abilities to stand up for what they believe in, speak out on behalf of others and make an impact in their communities, according to the release.
Local students recognized include:
• Keefer Stiles of Gettysburg. Stiles, who attends Delone Catholic High School, has made a difference by volunteering more than 700 hours to his local community, serving on student council, and participating in school programs..
• Kate Edson of Gettysburg. Edson, who attends Littlestown Senior High School, has made a difference by volunteering her free time to coaching local youth sports, mentoring elementary school students, and standing up for others at school..
“It is an honor to recognize so many impressive students from across the tri-state area, alongside our partners at NBC10 and Telemundo62. These students have demonstrated incredible determination and resilience as the pandemic has continued to impact their high school experience. They truly are an inspiration,” Widener President Julie E. Wollman said. “At Widener, respect, integrity and excellence are core values and each of the 107 students recognized this year embody those values. We look forward to celebrating with them in person for the first time in two years.”
Winners were invited to the in-person program Thursday, with their families and school administrators at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia’s historic district.
In addition to being recognized as young leaders in the region, if students enroll at Widener as undergraduates, they will take part in the university’s prestigious Apogee Leadership Scholars program and receive a $20,000 scholarship over four years. Apogee Scholars also take part in four years of leadership programming and earn a Widener Leadership Certificate, according to the release.
“NBC10 and Telemundo62 are proud to recognize another impressive group of future leaders in this year’s group of high school students,” said Ric Harris, president and general manager of NBC10 and Telemundo62. “These students have met the continued adversity caused by the pandemic and rose to the occasion to continue giving back to their communities and demonstrating leadership we can all be proud of.”
For more information regarding the Widener University High School Leadership Awards and to view a complete list of winners, visit the High School Leadership Awards page, https://www.widener.edu/about/campus-community-resources/widener-leadership-institute/high-school-leadership-awards.
Widener University is a private institution known for its commitment to the personal and professional success of every student, where academic experiences are distinguished by excellence and students develop the leadership qualities employers seek, according to the release.
Core values of respect, integrity and excellence are reflected in an outstanding student experience provided through an agile, innovative and inclusive approach to learning. Industry-shaping faculty provide close, personal mentorship and share powerful connections that help students build professional networks, according to the release. Recognized as one of the Philadelphia region’s leading universities, Widener offers programs and experiences that empower our community of learners to discover and create better futures as scholars, leaders and globally engaged citizens. Visit the university website at widener.edu.
