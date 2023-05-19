The public is invited to join the Gettysburg Church of Christ, 60 Fairview Road, Gettysburg, for a series of lectures on “Science and Christianity: Conflict or Coherence?” at the 30th annual Gettysburg Bible Forum May 25-28.
Dr. H. E. “Buddy” Payne, evangelist from Tampa, Fla., will be the speaker for the Gettysburg Bible Forum.
Payne earned his B.S. degree in science education from Florida State University, his M.A.T. in science education from Harvard University, and his Ph. D. in mathematics education from the University of South Florida.
Payne joined the faculty of Florida College in 1972. He taught chemistry and mathematics, and has served as dean of students, vice president and president of Florida College. He is now serving as chancellor of the college.
Payne has devoted time and energy to the study and discussion of the creation/evolution controversy.
He has delivered numerous lectures on these topics on college campuses and other settings.
He has served as an evangelist for churches in St. Petersburg, Cortez, and Tampa, Florida.
He now works with the Livingston Avenue Church of Christ in Lutz, Fla.
• Thursday, 7:30 p.m., Science and Christianity: Conflict or Coherence?
• Friday, 7:30 p.m., The Greater Designer: Evidence from the Chemistry of Living Things
• Saturday, 10 a.m., The Poor Design Argument: Junk DNA – Part 1; 11 a.m., The Poor Design Argument: The Human Eye – Part 2
• Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Fearfully and Wonderfully Made’ 10:30 a.m., “Have this Mind,” Philippians 3:7-15; 5 p.m., Lessons from Two Disciples, Luke 24:13-35
Question-and-answer sessions following lectures Thursday through Saturday.
