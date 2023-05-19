The public is invited to join the Gettysburg Church of Christ, 60 Fairview Road, Gettysburg, for a series of lectures on “Science and Christianity: Conflict or Coherence?” at the 30th annual Gettysburg Bible Forum May 25-28.

Dr. H. E. “Buddy” Payne, evangelist from Tampa, Fla., will be the speaker for the Gettysburg Bible Forum.

