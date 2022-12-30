An open house is planned at a Gettysburg church in conjunction with the New Year’s Eve celebration in Lincoln Square.
Free entertainment and refreshments are to be on offer at Christ Lutheran Church, 30 Chambersburg St., just west of the square.
“It’s a great place to meet and greet friends and family, to come inside and warm up, to enjoy excellent entertainment by local musicians and magicians, and to participate in a community sing-along,” according to a news release.
Entertainment is to begin at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary with a performance by magician John Wolfe.
From 8:15 p.m. to 9:15 p.m., Pomona’s Trio is to perform a mix of jazz standards, pop arrangements of songs by artists such as the Beatles, Bob Dylan, and James Taylor, as well as original compositions.
“Their beautiful, mellow music is suitable for all ages,” according to the release.
At 9:30 p.m., The Willys Trio is to perform classic rock and originals. “Well known and loved in our town, The Willys band has been playing around the area for 30 years,” according to the release.
The sing-along, led by Nancy Gable, is to begin at 10:30 p.m. and include carols and familiar folk songs
The church will conduct a brief worship service from 11: p.m. to 11:15 p.m. “to thank God for the blessings of 2022 and to seek God’s guidance in the year to come,” according to the release.
“Built in 1835, Christ Lutheran is the oldest building in Gettysburg in continuous use as a church, and it served as an important Civil War field hospital in July and August 1863,” according to the release.
Information is available at christgettysburg.org.
