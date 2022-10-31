Penn State Extension is offering an in-person group-based strength-training program for adults 40 years and older. “LIFT,” which stands for Lifelong Improvements through Fitness Together, will take place at either 8:30 a.m. or 10:15 a.m., Nov. 10 to Jan. 10, 2023 at Adams County Agricultural and Natural Resources Center, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg, according to an extension service release.

“LIFT is designed to promote improvements in functional fitness or the ability to perform activities of daily living with ease. Participants are encouraged to work towards achieving their own goals in a group setting,” the release reads.

