Ryan Benedict, a Gettysburg Area High School student, has been offered an appointment to the U.S Military Academy for the Class of 2027, according to a release issued by U.S. Congressman John Joyce, M.D., PA-13.
Benedict is the son of Alexander Benedict and Trisha Rainbow, according to the release.
“Congratulations to Ryan Benedict on his appointment to the U.S. Military Academy for the Class of 2027. Through his exemplary preparation, Ryan has demonstrated a dedication to service,” said Joyce. “The service academy appointment process is highly selective and competitive. I am thrilled that Ryan has received an appointment to the U.S Military Academy, and I commend him and his family on this great achievement.”
All prospective students wishing to attend a U.S. service academy must be nominated by a member of Congress or another U.S. official and then are rigorously evaluated by the service academies, which determine appointments. Candidates in Pennsylvania’s 13th Congressional District are interviewed and selected by a board of former service academy graduates living in the communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.