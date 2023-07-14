chb

Saturday, July 15, is the annual 1864 Ransoming, Burning & Rebirth of Chambersburg Commemoration. (Submitted Photo)

At first glance, Chambersburg seems like an ordinary town with tree-lined streets, historic architecture, and an appealing downtown. Yet, the history of July 30, 1864, makes Chambersburg far from ordinary, according to a release from the Franklin County Visitors Bureau.

“Step back to a hot, July day, July 30, 1864. Confederate Gen. John McCausland rode into Chambersburg. He and his chief officers went to the Franklin Hotel on the square for breakfast. There, McCausland ordered the arrest of leading citizens and began spreading the word of his purpose in Chambersburg, to hold the town at ransom for $100,000 in gold or $500,000 in Yankee dollars. If the ransom was not paid, Chambersburg would be burned. The town could not raise anything close to the ransom, and by noon, nearly twelve blocks of Chambersburg blazed. More than 2,000 citizens were left homeless and over 500 structures were lost in the Great Fire.”

