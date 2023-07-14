At first glance, Chambersburg seems like an ordinary town with tree-lined streets, historic architecture, and an appealing downtown. Yet, the history of July 30, 1864, makes Chambersburg far from ordinary, according to a release from the Franklin County Visitors Bureau.
“Step back to a hot, July day, July 30, 1864. Confederate Gen. John McCausland rode into Chambersburg. He and his chief officers went to the Franklin Hotel on the square for breakfast. There, McCausland ordered the arrest of leading citizens and began spreading the word of his purpose in Chambersburg, to hold the town at ransom for $100,000 in gold or $500,000 in Yankee dollars. If the ransom was not paid, Chambersburg would be burned. The town could not raise anything close to the ransom, and by noon, nearly twelve blocks of Chambersburg blazed. More than 2,000 citizens were left homeless and over 500 structures were lost in the Great Fire.”
Saturday, July 15, is the annual 1864 Ransoming, Burning & Rebirth of Chambersburg Commemoration. It is a celebration of community spirit and remembers the resiliency of the citizens that brought Chambersburg to life from the ashes of destruction.
It is a day filled with activity, topped off with the historical re-enactment and light show depicting the history of the 1864 Ransoming, Burning and Rebirth of Chambersburg. This year’s schedule includes:
9 a.m. – 4 p.m. — Old Market Day fills the streets of Chambersburg with over 100 stalls, row after row of art and craft vendors displaying one-of-a-kind wares as well as an assortment of festival food. Local merchants hold sidewalk sales and Courthouse Plaza features a variety of entertainment.
9 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. — Franklin County Visitors Bureau (FCVB), 15 S. Main St., offers a children’s area with crafts, coloring wall, and ball pit. The lobby exhibit highlights the post-Civil War period and Progressive Era. Check out the selfie stations and enter the drawing to win a gift basket full of local favorites, like Martin’s Potato Rolls and Chambersburg peaches, plus four passes to the Chambersburg Aquatic Center. Drawing at 6:45 p.m. on Courthouse Plaza. Also, free, small group walking tours are offered at the visitors center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. by Certified Tourism Ambassador (CTA) Bob McFarlane, who will be dressed in Union soldier attire.
12-6 p.m. – George Washington Lodge #143 Masonic Temple at 74 S. Second St. will be open to visitors. It is a chance to learn about Freemasonry and the Masonic Temple, which was not burned on July 30, 1864.
5:30-7 p.m. – Evening walking tours at the 11/30 Visitors Center. 1864 Trivia on Courthouse Plaza with FCVB’s Kelly Spinner. Meet members of the local nonprofit Homeless Matters. Many were left homeless on July 30, 1864. Today, Homeless Matters helps those in need. Learn more and about upcoming community events.
5:30–8 p.m. – Enjoy food vendor’s Auntie Ann’s Pretzels, The Cupcake Gypsy, Burger Shack (Falafel Shack’s newest addition), and Enchanted Clouds with popcorn, lemonade, and treats will be on hand. Streetside tables are available. Plus, dining will be available at Don Checko’s, Square One, Falafel Shack, Brussels Café, and Bistro 71 on Main Street.
7–8:30 p.m. — Courthouse Plaza is the stage for the Finals of A Cappella & Unplugged. Elijah Myers, Paul Minnich, Robert Twine, The RMS Experience, and Marrisa Porter vie for $500. Each finalist will perform two songs. Audience members vote for the winner by ballot and text-in vote. Special guest Willeby Hayes, 2022 A Cappella & Unplugged winner, will perform.
8:45 PM — Join thousands, who gather to watch, as the town is transported back to 1864 and ransomed by Confederate soldiers.
1864 Ransoming, Burning & Rebirth of Chambersburg is a re-enactment and light show done completely with atmospheric effects and actors. Courthouse Plaza is the stage. Bring a lawn or stadium chair. The event is rain or shine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.