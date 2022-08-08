All WellSpan hospitals recently earned top scores from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) in its overall hospital quality star ratings, according to a WellSpan release.
WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital, WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital, and WellSpan Waynesboro Hospital all received five stars, the top rating provided by CMS.
That’s a score earned by fewer than 14% of the 3,093 hospitals to receive a star rating from CMS. WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital and WellSpan York Hospital both achieved four-star ratings, according to the release.
“Quality, patient safety and outcomes are top priorities for us at WellSpan. The CMS star rating reflects the commitment and hard work of our medical staff and the entire team,” said Dr. Michael Seim, WellSpan senior vice president and chief quality officer. “We have been focused on infection control, patient safety, daily safety huddles, and addressing any downward trends proactively. Having all WellSpan facilities receive a four-star rating or better recognizes the commitment from our teams to the communities we serve.”
CMS assigns its Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings to hospitals across the country based on their performance across five quality categories – mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience, and timely and effective care, according to the release.
The Overall Star Rating is meant to capture a hospital’s performance as a snapshot in time. Additionally, the Overall Star Rating is based on a hospital’s performance compared across all hospitals in the nation.
“WellSpan Health’s vision is to reimagine healthcare through the delivery of comprehensive, equitable health and wellness solutions throughout our continuum of care. As an integrated delivery system focused on leading in value-based care, we encompass nearly 1,900 employed providers, 220 locations, eight award-winning hospitals, home care and a behavioral health organization serving South Central Pennsylvania and northern Maryland. With a team 20,000 strong, WellSpan experts provide a range of services, from wellness and employer services solutions to advanced care for complex medical and behavioral conditions. Our clinically integrated network of 2,600 aligned physicians and advanced practice providers are dedicated to providing the highest quality and safety, inspiring our patients and communities to be their healthiest,” the release reads.
