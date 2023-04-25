twp

Cumberland Township Treasurer and Finance Director Camie Stouck-Phiel, right, recently completed the graduate program of the PSATS Municipal Government Academy, a leadership and municipal education program of the Pa. State Association of Township Supervisors (PSATS). Stouck-Phiel, shown with PSATS Executive Director David Sanko, received her diploma during the recent township association’s Annual Educational Conference in Hershey. (Submitted Photo)

Camie Stouck-Phiel, treasurer and finance director of Cumberland Township, recently graduated from the PSATS Municipal Government Academy (PMGA), a leadership and municipal education program of the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors (PSATS).

The 2023 class of PMGA graduates received diplomas and certificates of completion April 24 during the association’s Annual Educational Conference in Hershey, according to a PSATS release.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.