Camie Stouck-Phiel, treasurer and finance director of Cumberland Township, recently graduated from the PSATS Municipal Government Academy (PMGA), a leadership and municipal education program of the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors (PSATS).
The 2023 class of PMGA graduates received diplomas and certificates of completion April 24 during the association’s Annual Educational Conference in Hershey, according to a PSATS release.
“PSATS launched the Municipal Government Academy several years ago to give township officials and staff a leg up on performing their duties,” PSATS Executive Director David Sanko said. “In the academy, education in leadership and communication skills overlaps the training in four technical tracks: administration, planning and zoning, public safety, and public works.”
PMGA participants earn primary, secondary, and elective points by attending classroom workshops and webinars and other PSATS educational opportunities, such as the Annual Educational Conference, Human Resources and Labor Management Institute, Boot Camp for Township Officials, and Grassroots Advocacy Day.
In this year’s graduating class, 10 people, including Stouck-Phiel, completed the diploma program by earning 60 points from across the four tracks. Nine individuals completed the certificate program by earning 30 points in the administration or planning tracks, according to the release.
PSATS structured the academy to give participants practical information they can use in their positions.
“We didn’t want to just have courses on abstract local governance topics,” Sanko said. “We wanted to make sure that students came out with useful strategies and techniques to help them do their jobs better and more efficiently. That’s our ultimate goal.”
For more information about the PSATS Municipal Government Academy, go to pmga.psats.org.
PSATS represents Pennsylvania’s 1,454 second class townships and is committed to preserving and strengthening township government and securing greater visibility and involvement for townships in the state and federal political arenas. These townships represent more residents, 5.7 million Pennsylvanians, than any other type of political subdivision in the commonwealth.
