The following actions were on file at Magisterial District Judge Christopher Snyder’s office as of July 14.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge. Cases “held” means a magisterial district judge conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
Jason Staub, 34, of Lewisberry, was charged with one felony count of child rape Feb. 5, in Germany Township. He was taken to Adams County Prison June 30 and was unable to post the $5,000 bail.
Columb Harte, 56, of Littlestown, was charged with one count each of aggravated assault with intent to cause severe bodily injury, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, simple assault and harassment June 3, in Germany Township. The case was held for county court.
Jaimito Lopez-Cante, 21, of Owings Mills, Md., was charged with one count each of driving without a license, operating a vehicle with illegal window tint, possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance June 20, in Germany Township. The case was waived to county court.
Jennifer Wagaman, 50, of Hanover, was charged with one count each of DUI, DUI with a blood alcohol content (BAC) above .16 and disregarding a single traffic lane June 29, in McSherrystown. The case was waived to county court.
James Smith, 35, of Stewartstown, was charged with one count each of DUI, DUI with a BAC above .16 and possession of an open alcohol container in a vehicle April 10, in McSherrystown. The case was waived to county court.
Daniel Kauffman, 29, of McSherrystown, was charged with one count each of possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered April 13, in McSherrystown. The case was waived to county court.
Charles Norman Myers III, 19, of Hanover, was charged with one count of corruption of minors May 25, in Conewago Township. The case was held for county court.
Lawrence Lahr, 78, of Chambersburg, was charged with one count each of disregarding a single traffic lane, DUI and careless driving April 12, in Mount Joy Township. The case was waived to county court.
Christopher Garcia-Garcia, 25, of McSherrystown, was charged with one count each of simple assault, presenting false identification to police, harassment and public drunkenness June 8, in McSherrystown. The case was waived to county court.
Curtis Laughman, 37, of Hanover, was charged with two counts of manufacture, delivery, or possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture of deliver and two counts of criminal uses of a communication device Aug. 24, 2021, in Conewago Township. The case was held for county court.
Amber Lee, 45, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of DUI of a controlled substance, reckless driving, careless driving and driving in the wrong lane March 15, in Mount Joy Township. The case was waived to county court.
