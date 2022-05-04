The Hanover Barbershop Chorus has announced plans to conduct an open house on Mondays during June.
Anyone who likes to sing — young or old, male or female — and would like to experience singing without instrumental accompaniment, i.e. a cappella, is invited to join.
The group will learn songs for its annual show, scheduled for Sept. 24.
Folks are invited to learn more about “a cappella” singing in the four-part barbershop style and think about singing as a hobby for many fun filled years to come.
The Barbershop singers meet Mondays at 7 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at the rear of the Hanover Brethren Church, 601 Wilson Ave., Hanover.
For more information, call 708-363-3220.
