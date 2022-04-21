The Adams County Arts Council (ACAC) will hold a potluck gathering for members on Monday, April 25, 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Arts Education Center, 125 S. Washington St., Gettysburg, for members to meet and network while partaking of door prizes, games, wine, beverages and roast beef sliders provided by the council. Members are asked to register for this free event on the arts council’s website, adamsarts.org, and bring a side dish. For more information visit www.adamsarts.org or call 717-334-5006.
