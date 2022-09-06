aaron dove

Dove

Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) deputies responded to two separate incidents in the 15600 and 15800 blocks of Old Frederick Road, Emmitsburg, Maryland, for a hit-and-run collision and a possible armed robbery in-progress in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to a FDSO release.

Frederick County Emergency Communications Center dispatchers continued to update responding units after the 1:15 a.m. call, stating the suspected vehicle was in front of a 15800 residence, according to FCSO Public Information Officer Todd Wivell’s release.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.