Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) deputies responded to two separate incidents in the 15600 and 15800 blocks of Old Frederick Road, Emmitsburg, Maryland, for a hit-and-run collision and a possible armed robbery in-progress in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to a FDSO release.
Frederick County Emergency Communications Center dispatchers continued to update responding units after the 1:15 a.m. call, stating the suspected vehicle was in front of a 15800 residence, according to FCSO Public Information Officer Todd Wivell’s release.
“The driver, later identified as Aaron Dove, age 43, of Emmitsburg, was lighting fireworks and sending them into the crowd and house at that location,” Wivell alleges in the release.
“Upon arrival, deputies witnessed Dove firing fireworks from his vehicle at subjects and the residence. He ignored police units, with emergency equipment activated, and went south on Old Frederick Road,” according to the release.
Numerous witnesses and victims stated claimed Dove had been to the residence several times that evening.
“Dove apparently encountered one subject and shot a roman candle (firework) striking him in the chest at close range. The subject grabbed the roman candle to push it away and Dove struck the subject with his vehicle, running over his foot as he drove away,” according to FCSO.
Another person told police Dove had struck a vehicle parked in front of the neighbor’s residence, which deputies later found with notable damage, according to the release.
With the assistance of the Maryland State Police, deputies made several attempts to stop Dove and were finally successful after deploying stop sticks, according to the release. Dove, wearing a tactical vest and helmet, resisted arrest, FCSO alleged.
“As deputies and troopers deployed two taser rounds, two Oleoresin Capsicum (OC) spray rounds, and a less lethal sponge round, they had minimal effect. Eventually, the deputies and troopers removed Dove from the vehicle and placed him into custody,” according to the FCSO release.
An inventory of Dove’s vehicle allegedly produced “numerous illegal aerial fireworks, a high-powered pellet gun with an open can of pellets, two other look-a-like guns that were an air pistol and air long gun, numerous knives. and a box of other aerial fireworks located in the truck bed,” the release reads.
Dove’s 18 charges include:
• Assault – second degree, eight counts)
• Reckless endangerment, four counts
• Malicious destruction of property under $1,000, two counts
• Resisting and interfering with an arrest
• Obstructing and hindering
• Fireworks discharge without a permit
• Fireworks possession without a permit
Additionally, Dove faces six different traffic citations: negligent driving; reckless driving; failure to stop at a stop sign; driver failure to obey properly placed traffic control device; attempt by driver to elude uniformed police by failing to stop; and attempt by driver to elude police in official police vehicle by failing to stop, FCSO’s release read.
“The victim did not suffer an injury to his chest from the firework, however the status of the remaining victim(s) is currently unknown,” according to the FCSO release.
If anyone has additional information about this incident, they are asked to contact FCSO at 301-600-1046 and reference case #22-096050/096051.
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is a full-service law enforcement agency, an arm of the court, and a keeper of offenders, according to its release. In this regard, it exists to serve the more than 250,000 citizens of Frederick County with respect, fairness, and compassion. FCSO is committed to the prevention of crime; the protection of life and property; the preservation of peace and order; the enforcement of laws and ordinances; the safeguarding of constitutional guarantees; and safekeeping of prisoners. The men, women, and officers of this office nurture public trust by holding themselves to the highest standards of performance and ethics. The FCSO is located at 110 Airport Drive East, Frederick, MD 21701. Visit www.frederickcosheriff.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.