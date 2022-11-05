The Joy of Christmas Bazaar, sponsored by St. David’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1032 Musselman Road on Route 94, five miles south of Hanover, near the Maryland line, will be held Saturday, Nov. 19, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., just in time for holiday gift shopping.
The bazaar will feature a variety of craft vendors, homemade pies and cakes. Have lunch in or take home our Pennsylvania Dutch style chick corn soup.
