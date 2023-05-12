A Conewago Township man is accused of sharing child pornography online.
Felony charges were filed Tuesday against Logan Darragh, 21, according to a magisterial docket.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A Conewago Township man is accused of sharing child pornography online.
Felony charges were filed Tuesday against Logan Darragh, 21, according to a magisterial docket.
Detective Eric Beyer of the Adams County District Attorney’s office received information in November from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children’s CyberTipline that four videos of child pornography were uploaded to Good Drive in September 2022, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
An email address and user name allegedly led to Darragh, resulting in issuance of a search warrant, according to the affidavit.
Authorities searched Darragh’s residence Jan. 6, resulting in a search of his phone that allegedly revealed a user name almost identical with that involved with the uploads, according to the affidavit.
The search also allegedly uncovered suspected marijuana and a metal grinder, according to the affidavit, which includes a request for issuance of an arrest warrant for Darragh.
He was charged with one felony count each of child pornography, criminal use of a communication facility, and disseminating images of child sex acts and one misdemeanor charge each of possessing marijuana and possessing drug paraphernalia, according to the docket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.