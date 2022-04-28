The Friends of Adams County Library System’s Second Annual Spring Fever Garage Book Sale is back.
The book sale is slated for Saturday, April 30, with a rain date of May 7, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Gettysburg Library garage off High Street.
There will be approximately 1,000 gently used books for sale at discount prices, including children’s books, pets and animals, nature, and many more. In addition, the Friends Book Store, located on the first floor of the library on Baltimore Street, will be open for shoppers to purchase more books on history, civil war, puzzles, crafts, and other topics.
Not only will books be available for purchase, a bake sale is also planned at this year’s event.
For more information, visit the library’s website at www.adamslibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.