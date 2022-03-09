It is a great time to take advantage of a Gettysburg Community Concert Association (GCCA) spring season membership, according to a GCCA release.
Joining GCCA during the spring promotion provides admission to professional concert performances starting March 10 and running through May 1, “for an exceptionally low admission,” the release reads.
The upcoming spring concert season offers two classical music shows in Gettysburg as well as four additional presentation by partner Community Concert Associations in Waynesboro and Hagerstown, Md., which offer free admission to GCCA members.
GCCA fulfills its mission of bringing great classical performers to the area by opening the spring season with the Delphi Trio, on tour from the San Francisco Bay area, on March 31, at the Biglerville High School Auditorium, 161 N. Main St., Biglerville, at 7:30 p.m.
Then Diderot String Quartet, rescheduled from a postponed March 2020 concert date, finally gets to charm a Gettysburg audience on April 26, at the St. James Lutheran Church, 109 York St., at 7:30 p.m., playing period instruments with gut strings without synthetic materials, no chin rests, shorter bows, flatter bridges, and standing to play, according to the release.
The regional partners offer a variety of entertainment. First, in Hagerstown, the comedic Duo Baldo (ala Victor Borge), piano and violin duo, performs at the Maryland Theater in Hagerstown, on March 10, 7:30 p.m.
On April 11, there will be an evening with crooner Mark Kingswood, same time and venue.
In Waynesboro, Trio Pacheco (tenor, soprano and piano) perform love songs from the world of opera and musical theater, on April 3, for a Sunday 3 p.m. concert at Waynesboro High School.
To end the season, return to the early 1900s with classics from Scott Joplin and George Gershwin and even enjoy a classic silent film underscored by the live twelve person Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra, on May 1, same time and venue.
An adult membership is $30. Children to age 18 and college students with ID are free.
Single admission tickets are available the night of the performance for $20 to $25.
For information call 717-339-9610; e-mail info@gettysburgcca.org or visit www.gettysburgcca.org ; Facebook; write GCCA, PO box 3193, Gettysburg, PA 17325. The Gettysburg Community Concert Association 2021-2022 Season is supported in part by a grant from PA Council for the Arts, a state agency funded by the Commonwealth of PA and the NEA, a federal agency; the Adams County Arts Council’s STAR Grant Program which is funded by the Adams County Commissioners and the Borough of Gettysburg; the Robert C. Hoffman Charitable Endowment Trust; Rice Family Foundation; Adams Electric Cooperative Inc.; Service 1st Realty; ACNB Bank and Enbridge Foundation.
GCCA is a nonprofit membership organization established in 1939 to cultivate an interest in good music and dance, and to provide opportunities for its members to attend performances given by outstanding artists, according to the release.
