ACNB Bank recently promoted two community banking professionals, Laura L. McCusker to senior vice president and Barbara A. Morrison-Ritenour to assistant vice president, according to an ACNB release.
McCusker began her banking career in 2000 as a teller at ACNB Bank’s McSherrystown Office. Over the past 22 years, McCusker has gained valuable experience in community banking by serving in various roles including retail office manager, retail administration officer, and retail banking manager. In her current role as community banking officer, she leads and directs the overall performance of the bank’s community banking function in the Pennsylvania and Maryland markets by working with the regional sales managers, community banking managers, and other collaborative teams to achieve the Bank’s business objectives. McCusker is also responsible for the management and operations of the bank’s Customer Contact Center. She is based at the ACNB Corporation Operations Center at 100 V-Twin Drive, Gettysburg.
McCusker is a graduate of Towson University in Towson, Md., with a bachelor of fine arts. She currently serves as a member of the board of directors for the Visiting Nurse Association of Hanover and Spring Grove, as well as teaches dance at a local studio. McCusker resides in Abbottstown, with her husband, Kevin, and their three children, Alexis, Matthew and Khloe.
Morrison-Ritenour joined ACNB Bank in 2020 as community banking manager for the Littlestown office, and has 26 years of banking experience with 18 years dedicated to branch management. Morrison-Ritenour currently serves as the community banking manager for the bank’s North Hanover Office, located at 1127 Eichelberger St., and South Hanover Office, located at 1801 Baltimore Pike. Originally from North Carolina, Morrison-Ritenour and her husband, Robert, reside in Hanover, Pa., with their two children, Hannah and Braylan.
ACNB Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ACNB Corporation, an independent $2.7 billion financial holding company headquartered in Gettysburg.
