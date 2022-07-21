World War II American Experience will hold its first-ever Military Weekend Friday, July 22 through Sunday, July 24, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
Visitors will experience vehicle demonstrations, living history encampments, vendors, and a military swap meet. The event will offer folks the chance to get a look at the M4 Sherman tanks up close, and hear the M18 Hell Cat tank destroyer.
Attendees can learn about the battlefront experiences of the soldiers through the living historian groups and discover the challenges faced at home with the expansive Homefront display and exhibits.
Saturday, several World War II veterans will share their memories and accounts of the fight against the Axis powers and time spent with comrades while defending American freedoms.
Listen to the sounds of the 1940s Saturday night with the Generations Big Band, with a World War II-style dance and refreshments. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with a Lindy Hop demonstration.
Tickets can be purchased on the website or at the door.
World War II American Experience is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the preservation and education of World War II history, vehicles, and artifacts, located at 845 Crooked Creek Road, Gettysburg, just a few miles outside of town.
