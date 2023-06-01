pride

Mayor Rita Frealing (back facing on stage) proclaimed June as Gettysburg Pride Month last year to a crowd of around 1,000 at the annual Gettysburg Pride Fest. This year's event is June 2-4, in downtown Gettysburg. Full schedule and vendor list is available at www.GettysburgPride.org. (Submitted Photo)

The seventh Annual Gettysburg Pride Fest is happening June 2-4, with over 50 different local small businesses, four all-loving/affirming inclusive local churches, and 10 other nonprofit organizations sponsoring the weekend’s festival with various events for all ages, according to a release from the organizers.

Premiere level sponsors are WellSpan Health, Field & Floor FX, and Graphcom, as well as UPMC and Phoenix Counseling. Most activities are free, and the full schedule is at www.GettysburgPride.org.

