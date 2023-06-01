The seventh Annual Gettysburg Pride Fest is happening June 2-4, with over 50 different local small businesses, four all-loving/affirming inclusive local churches, and 10 other nonprofit organizations sponsoring the weekend’s festival with various events for all ages, according to a release from the organizers.
Premiere level sponsors are WellSpan Health, Field & Floor FX, and Graphcom, as well as UPMC and Phoenix Counseling. Most activities are free, and the full schedule is at www.GettysburgPride.org.
Gettysburg Pride Inc. is an official non-profit 501c3 organization registered with the IRS, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and its Bureau of Charitable Organizations, as well as Guide Star. "Health, happiness, and all things of love, inclusion, diversity, and peace is our cause," the release reads.
“We achieve our goals through organizing community events which include education, advocacy, awareness, and community fest events”, says Chad-Alan Carr, Gettysburg Pride Inc. co-founder/president. “We were also very happy to be asked to take on being the producer of Gettysburg’s New Year’s Eve Celebration last year when no one else wanted to do it since 2019. It is an expensive event to produce but it brings so much joy to residents and tourists alike. Thankfully the Gettysburg Pride Inc. volunteers and the many businesses that donate to us make these two free admission community events happen. We are blessed to live in such a loving community that understands the importance of events such as these that have a common goal of bringing people together.”
In the summer of 2017, a few friends were sitting around wondering why Gettysburg didn't have a Gay Pride event yet like much of the country has had since Gay Pride began in 1970 after the NYC Stonewall Riot of 1969. The small group of gay residents of Gettysburg decided to organize a bar crawl even though they only had two weeks to plan. They thought maybe a dozen people would show up and it would be a fun night. Over 80 people filled the bar at Gettysburg Hotel's One Lincoln where the event began in June 2017. Pride flags, glow in the dark necklaces, and lots of smiles with friends old and new filled many local bars as the crowd walked around historic Lincoln Square with pride. Each year since, Gettysburg Pride Fest grows larger with a full weekend of events of all kinds including education/outreach programs, free rapid HIV testing and counseling, shopping discounts, NYC style piano bar cabaret, a pride march on Lincoln Square, vendors, brunch, dance parties, and more. Many businesses in town sponsor Gettysburg Pride Fest each year and cover downtown in pride rainbow flags that show attendees that they are loving and that they are a safe place where all are welcome.
Gettysburg Pride Fest 2023 will feature unique specials at many downtown businesses with a social media contest to win prizes all weekend. Gettysburg Mayor Rita Frealing has once again proclaimed June as Gettysburg Pride Month.
On Friday 4-6 p.m., there will be a Pride Mixer Shop & Sip at A&A Village Treasures where they will donate 15% of all purchases to Gettysburg Pride Inc. to help continue to raise funds for Pride Fest and for Gettysburg’s New Year’s Eve Celebration.
Friday 6-9 p.m., there will be a Pride Piano Bar event at The One Lincoln at Gettysburg Hotel, and 8:30-10 p.m. there will be an alcohol-free all ages dance party at Waldo’s & Co.
Saturday, June 3, there will be live entertainment and 50 different vendors around Lincoln Square and within the first block of Carlisle Street. The first block of Carlisle Street will be blocked off for the day and attendees are encouraged to use the traffic lights at the end of the first block of York, Stratton, and Baltimore streets in order to safely navigate the Lincoln Square traffic and visit the 50 different local business pride sponsors that can be found on the 2023 Pride Fest Map.
"Thanks to Gettysburg Borough Manager Charles Gable, the Public Works Department, Mayor Frealing, Chief Robert Glenny, and Gettysburg Borough Police Department for their planning, there will be a fun and safe Pride March on Lincoln Square on Saturday afternoon with a popsicle social and Glitter Blessing at the end of the march at the Unitarian Universalist Gettysburg on Stratton Street," the release reads.
“I support our Gettysburg Police Department”, said Carr, “and have all my trust in them that they will keep everyone safe. I am happy to have them even more involved this year with Gettysburg Pride Fest planning and I am confident in the security measures that they have made for a successful and safe community event. As always though I encourage everyone to be smart, look both ways before crossing at crosswalks, and do not just step into the street into traffic. It is going to be a busy town just as it is every summer in Gettysburg.”
Saturday will also include educational presentations on various topics such as health and counseling resources, pride history, what it means to be an ally, and even two presentations from the National Park Service and The Gettysburg Foundation such as The Lavender Scare, and LGBTQ+ during The Civil War.
Saturday will end with an 8 p.m. musical comedy drag show (ticketed event) at Gettysburg Community Theatre where NYC actor Gerry Mastrolia sings live and impersonates Hollywood icons such as Liza, Judy, Bette, and many more, while DJ Eric hosts a Glow In The Dark dance party on the first block of Carlisle Street for all ages.
Sunday’s activities include all loving and inclusive church services at Gettysburg Pride sponsors St. James Lutheran, Prince Of Peace Episcopal, and Unitarian Universalist Gettysburg in the morning, and then at 11 a.m. at The Gettysburg Hotel Ballroom, a Drag Brunch (ticketed event) will be held. Full detailed schedule and vendor list is available at www.GettysburgPride.org.
Gettysburg Pride Inc. encourages all local businesses and residents to get involved and show everyone where they can go to be loved and accepted for who they are. While Gettysburg Pride is always the weekend after Memorial Day Monday, June is also National Pride Month every year so feel free to fly those rainbows any time.
"Gettysburg Pride hopes to see everyone smiling this weekend in the grandest small town in America with the biggest heart, where all are welcome, and all are created equal," according to the release.
