dance

Trinity Irish Dance Company takes over the stage at Gettysburg College’s Majestic Theater on March 23 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available now at the Box Office, 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, 717-337-8200 or www.gettysburgmajestic.org. (Photo Courtesy Majestic Thesater)

Gettysburg College’s Majestic Theater welcomes Trinity Irish Dance Company (TIDC) bringing its unique form of progressive Irish dance on Thursday, March 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Called “impossibly complex” by The New York Times and “sophisticated and commanding” by the Los Angeles Times, this company of elite performing artists from around the world presents both classic and groundbreaking works, according to a Majestic release.

