Gettysburg College’s Majestic Theater welcomes Trinity Irish Dance Company (TIDC) bringing its unique form of progressive Irish dance on Thursday, March 23 at 7:30 p.m.
Called “impossibly complex” by The New York Times and “sophisticated and commanding” by the Los Angeles Times, this company of elite performing artists from around the world presents both classic and groundbreaking works, according to a Majestic release.
“Trinity Irish Dance is one of the most electrifying dance companies touring today. The athletic skill of the dancers is breathtaking, especially the precision of their percussive taps,” said Jeffrey Gabel, Majestic Theater founding executive director. “In short, these ladies rock!”
Founded in 1990, TIDC is the birthplace of progressive Irish dance, and celebrates Founding Artistic Director Mark Howard’s unique vision to fuse vibrant Irish traditions with ever-evolving American innovation. Through a blend of percussive power and aerial grace that consistently presents males and females on equal footing, TIDC sends a clear message of female empowerment.
“The women of TIDC don’t only get to make noise,” says Associate Artistic Director Chelsea Hoy. “We’re expected to make noise.”
TIDC is on a mission to save the integrity of Irish dance from the overly commercialized productions that have become synonymous with the form. The strength of this mission brings dancers and musicians together from around the world. While commercial shows seek sameness, TIDC celebrates uniqueness and individuals who will bring the work to life in dynamic ways.
“Since inception, the company has always been an art-driven company that uniquely celebrates Irish dance through a performing arts lens,” says Howard. “We seek higher ground by allowing the form to morph and evolve with integrity while keeping a clear lineage to the ancestors.”
Tickets for Trinity Irish Dance Company start at $36 and are available now at the Majestic Theater Box Office, 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, by calling 717-337-8200 or online at www.gettysburgmajestic.org. Free parking and roundtrip shuttle service for the performance is available from Gettysburg College’s Constitution Parking Lot.
Shuttle starts one hour before each performance and is ADA accessible. Metered parking is available at the Gettysburg Borough Parking Garage in Race Horse Alley as well as along Carlisle Street. Masks are optional but encouraged at Majestic Theater performances.
The Majestic Theater at the Jennifer and David LeVan Performing Arts Center is owned and operated by Gettysburg College as a gathering place for its campus and community to celebrate the arts together.
