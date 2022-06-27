Adams County
Church Women United will meet Wednesday, July 6, 11:30 a.m., at Gettysburg Church of the Brethren, 1710 Biglerville Road. Suzanne Landis will speak on “Women Power-Let Their Light Shine.” Bring a bagged lunch; beverages will be provided.
————
Adams County nonprofits interested in participating in the Adams County Community Foundation Giving Spree on Nov. 3, are encouraged to apply by June 27. Details and application available at www.ACCFGivingSpree.org.
————
The Adams County Farmers Market, 108 N. Stratton St., Gettysburg, is open Saturdays 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October with free parking accessible from North Stratton Street.
Biglerville
The Biglerville Garden Club will meet July 5, at 5:30 p.m. at Harbaugh-Thomas Library. The guest speaker will be artist Annette Ehly presenting a visual tour of her weaver’s garden and offering tips for growing plants suitable for producing natural dyes and fibers. For more information about the Biglerville Garden Club, call Sue at 267-322-1521.
Fairfield
Fairfield Group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets Wednesdays, 7 p.m. at 201 W. Main St. This is a closed meeting.
Gettysburg
New members are invited to join a group of Mah Jongg players who meet Mondays at 12 p.m. at the YWCA on Fairfield Road. Experienced and/or novice players are welcome.
————
Friends of the Adams County Library System’s Annual Summer Book Sale Bonanza is July 28-30, at Redding Auction Service, 1085 Table Rock Road, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Five free books per child who attends. Special for teachers Friday only, 15 free classroom appropriate books per teacher. Saturday, $5 per bag sale, buy two get one free. Food truck available for breakfast and lunch Thursday and Friday.
————
The Gettysburg Walking Club will meet at E. Eugene Myers Community Park, 201 W. Lincoln Ave., Emmitsburg, Md., to walk on Tuesday, June 28 at 10 a.m. Meet at the first parking lot by the playground for a nature walk and then a walk to town to view the 11 historical wayside exhibits. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call 717-339-9389.
