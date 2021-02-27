From left are Tammy VanMeter from the Adams County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ACSPCA) and Liz Cole and Kim Sterner from Gerard Daniel Worldwide, which donated $500 to the ACSPCA.
Gerard Daniel Worldwide, a manufacturer of wire and wire cloth-based products, teamed up with its three Hanover locations to host an internal pet photo contest to raise money for the Adams County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ACSPCA).
Employees submitted photos of their pets and the photo with the most money in its bin at the end was the winner, according to a release issued by Liz Cole, digital marketing specialist for the manufacturing company.
