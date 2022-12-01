Adams County

The Homemakers Holiday Tea will be held at the Adams County Agricultural & Natural Resources Center, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Monday, Dec. 5, 1-3 p.m. Cost is $3, payable at the door. For those who desire, there will be a cookie exchange. Bring five dozen of one kind of cookie to exchange. Linette Mansberger, from the South Mountain Audubon Society, will present “Hummingbirds Around the World.”

