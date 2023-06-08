Adams County
Adams County Historical Society will present The Fight for Barlow’s Knoll Thursday, June 8 at 7 p.m. Larry Korczyk’s talk will cover the desperate fighting between Union soldiers from the Eleventh Corps under Gen. Francis Channing Barlow’s command and a division of Confederate soldiers under the command of Gen. Jubal Early. Talks is free for ACHS members; $10 for non-members. Tickets available at www.achs-pa.org.
Laurie Gelb will demonstrate cooking a creamy one-pot plant-based lasagna, during a talk about the health benefits, cost savings and benefits to the environment of increasing plant-based recipes in meal planning. Gelb is a member of the Universalist Unitarians of Gettysburg Animal Ministry which provides dog and cat food to local food pantries and Meals on Wheels programs, which are funded by monetary donations. The class is Thursday, June 22, 5-6:30 p.m.; cost is $10. Proceeds will go to the YWCA summer camp programs and the UUG Animal Ministry. Register at the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County front desk; call 717-334-9171; or online at https://gettysburg.recliquecore.com/programs/36/advocacy-special-events/#division_94.
Grants are available to support local environmental projects and education through the Adams County Fund for the Environment. Application deadline is June 19, AdamsCountyCF.org.
Adams County Relay For Life’s third annual bingo event is Sunday, June 11, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 25 Franklin St., Biglerville. Doors open at noon; bingo starts at 1 p.m. Tickets are $20 for six cards. Optional special game pack for an additional $10 add five more games of bingo with bigger, better prizes. Food and drinks available for purchase; also a 50/50 drawing. Reserved tickets are preferred by contacting Samantha Adams at delval2012@gmail.com. Walk-ins also welcome.
Embattled Borderland: Harpers Ferry and the Crisis of the Civil War talk by Jared Frederick is Saturday, June 17, at 7 p.m. at Adams County Historical Society. Frederick’s talk will cover the story of Harpers Ferry and its role during the Civil War. The industrial hamlet changed hands no fewer than eight times in four years, triggering a continual crisis of identity and allegiance among its dwindling population. In the years following John Brown’s famous abolitionist raid, townsfolk faced a whole new battle, one for survival itself. The talk is free for ACHS members; $10 for non-members. Tickets available at www.achs-pa.org.
Biglerville
Benders Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1385 Rentzel Road, will hold a yard sale on Saturday, June 10, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Vendors are needed. Call Josie at 717-677-8297 or church office at 717-677-7409.
Old Tyme Bingo, sponsored by the American Legion Unit 262 Ladies Auxiliary will be June 16, at the “Woods Pavilion,” 3030 Table Rock Road. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; bingo starts at 7 p.m. All cash prizes and door prizes; refreshments available for purchase. For more information, call Erma at 717-586-1808 or Krista at 717-677-9910.
Bonneauville
The Borough of Bonneauville will hold its annual Electronic Devices Recycling Event on Saturday, June 17, 8-10 a.m. at the sewer treatment plant, 86 W. Hanover St. Items only accepted this place/time. Only computers, monitors, computer components and televisions will be accepted. For more information, call the borough office Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 717-334-2662.
Buchanan Valley
The Buchanan Valley Fire Department plans a meat raffle with free soup and sandwich meal at 6 p.m. on June 16. No tickets are required. Information is available at 717-677-0870.
Fairfield
Neighbors Helping Neighbors will host an Ice Cream Social for the elderly in the Fairfield Community June 21, 1-3 p.m. at Carroll Valley Borough Park near the library including music provided by the Bluegrass Chapel Band.
Gardners
Uriah Community Day is at Uriah Community Church/Eagle Ridge Biker Church, 925 Goodyear Road, Saturday, June 17, 3-8 p.m. The church and its ministries are hosting a special day of entertainment, food, fun, and games for all ages, featuring Candy Bar Bingo, pony rides, Pappy Train, carnival games, cornhole boards, food, and a bake sale. Entertainment will be provided by Whispering Creek, Crossroad Bluegrass, and Uriah’s Worship Team. The special guest speaker will be James “Billboard” Rice from Epic Quest for Jesus. Bring lawn chairs for the entertainment. For more information, call the church at 717-486-7542, email eagleridgebikerchurch@gmail.com, or look up on Facebook. Rain date is Saturday, June 24.
Gettysburg
Gettysburg High School Class of 1961 will meet for dinner on Tuesday, June 13 at 6 p.m. at Perkin’s restaurant, York Road.
Gettysburg Area High School Class of 1968 will hold its 55th reunion Sunday, June 25, at David and Janet Geyer’s residence. If you are a class member and have not received reservation information, leave a message for Judy at 717-334-3043, or horserider141749@embarqmail.com. Reservations are due June 4.
Gettysburg High School Class of 1953 will celebrate its 70th year since graduation with a reunion with lunch on June 8 at 11:30 a.m. at Gettysburg Family Restaurant, York Road, and with dinner on June 9 at 5 p.m. at Perkin’s, York Road. Class members and guests welcome.
Gettysburg High School Class of 1949 will meet for lunch at Cross Keys Village Brethren Community Café Wednesday, June 14 at 11: 30 a.m. After lunch there will be a discussion about the class’s 75th reunion. Class members, spouses and guests welcome. Lunch payment must be made by credit/debit card.
Gettysburg High School Class of 1950 will meet for lunch at Perkin’s restaurant, York Road, on Wednesday, June 21, at 12:30 p.m. Class members, spouses and guests are welcome.
The Gettysburg Walking Club will meet at the Emmitsburg Post Office rear parking lot at 10 a.m. June 13 to walk in the area, and lunch afterward at the Carriage House. For more information, call 717-339-9389. All are welcome.
Orrtanna
Orrtanna Area Adams County Fish and Game Association will hold a chicken and crab leg feed on Saturday, June 17. Reservations required by June 11 by calling Steve at 717-642-8496.
York Springs
York Springs Firehall fundraiser dance with small games of chance is June 17, 6-10 p.m. $10 at the door. Food available for purchase. BYOB.
