American Cancer Society’s Adams County Relay For Life fundraiser is Saturday, Aug. 12, 5-10 p.m. at Oakside Community Park, 2880 Table Rock Road, Biglerville. This team walking event to fight cancer also features food trucks, craft vendors, entertainment, WellSpan’s mobile mammography van to tour, a cancer survivor celebration and a luminaria ceremony. Register at www.relayforlife.org/paadamscounty.
The Master Gardeners of Adams County invite the public to a free garden event, “Buzz, Blooms and Beyond,” Saturday, Aug. 5, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Agricultural and Natural Resource Center, 670 Old Harrisburg Pike, Gettysburg.
Forever Love Rescue at The Kitty Corner will host a First Friday Bake Sale for the Kitties from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 4 at The Lucky Paw, 35 York St., Gettysburg. Cakes, cookies, brownies, pie, bread, and more are to be available.
Bingo will be held Aug. 3 at 6:30 p.m. at the Biglerville Fire Company sponsored by the ladies auxiliary. For more information, call Erma at 717-586-1808 or Sue at 717-677-7309.
The Buchanan Valley Volunteer Fire Department, 1180 Buchanan Valley Road, monthly meat raffle is Aug. 18. Doors open at 4 p.m. Free meal at 6 p.m. Meal is chicken, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw and desserts. Call 717-677-0870 for more information.
St. Mary’s Church, 256 Tract Road, will hold a spaghetti dinner in the parish hall Sunday, Aug. 13, 3-6 p.m. Dinner includes spaghetti, meatballs, sausage, salad, bread sticks, drinks and dessert. The cost is $10 for adults; $5 for children 6 to 12; and under 6 eat free. Carry outs available. All are welcome. For more information, call 717-642-8815.
The Gettysburg Walking Club will meet at Caledonia Park near the restrooms and picnic tables at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8 to walk the trail. Bring a picnic lunch to eat at 11 a.m. For more information, call 717-339-9389.
The Gettysburg High School Class of 1961 will meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at Perkin’s Restaurant, York Road.
The Heidlersburg Fire Company Carnival, 2720 Heidlersburg Road, Gettysburg, is Aug. 17-19 with food, games, bingo and free entertainment daily. Call 717-528-8867 for more information or visit www.hfd-co25.com.
Crafters and vendors are needed for the Historic Great Conewago Presbyterian Church bazaar, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Oct. 21, 174 Red Bridge Road, with food available including chicken corn chowder. Tables are $25. 717-797-6155
The Littlestown High School Class of 1959 will hold its 64th class reunion Thursday, Aug. 10, at Hoss’s Restaurant, 1180 Carlisle St., Hanover, at 11 a.m. All classmates, as well as former classmates, are invited to attend. Call Jack at 717-359-4394 for more information.
The Delone Class of 1968 will hold its 55th class reunion/gathering on Saturday, Sept. 2, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Inn 94. Cards and letters not being sent. RSVP to Mike Shanebrook at 717-334-2069 or 717-476-8205, Russ Flickinger at 717-634-8807 or Dave Swope at 717-624-8134 by Saturday, Aug. 26 if attending.
The Waybright and Catherine Black family reunion is Sunday, Aug. 6, at 12:30 p.m. at the family homestead along Piney Mountain, just over Flicker Hill 1.5 miles northwest of Wenksville, current home of Randy and Ellen Black, reunion hosts.
St. David’s Lutheran Church, 1032 Musselman Road, Hanover, is hosting a bake, jewelry, purse and scarf sale Saturday, Aug. 5, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
