In partnership with the Tri-State Astronomers Club, The Institute, a Waynesboro-based group, is hosting a telescope clinic on Saturday, March 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the social room at the Church of the Apostles, 336 Barnett Ave., Waynesboro, Pa.
The clinic is designed to help sky watchers maximize their use of a telescope, according to a release from The Institute. Participation is free, but registration is required to reserve a consultation time.
“We can learn so much using telescopes, but they are not much fun if you don’t know how to use them,” said astronomy club member Andy Smetzer. “If you have a telescope and you’re not sure what to do next, bring it to the clinic for some guidance.”
Club members will teach telescope owners how to view the stars with their own telescopes, including hands-on help with alignment, various eyepieces, focus and mechanical adjustments, according to the release.
“If anyone has an old, or new, telescope, they should bring it in,” Smetzer said, “and also bring user manuals and any accessories like lenses, spare parts, etc., that came with the telescope.”
To pre-register for an appointment, email to dave@natureandcultureinstitute.org, or call The Institute at 717-762-0373.
In accordance with health and safety guidelines, masks are required as recommended distancing will not be possible, according to the release.
This program is underwritten in part by Marge Kiersz, Lucinda D. Potter, CPA, and Smith, Elliott, Kearns & Company, and an anonymous donor, in honor of the life and work of Eunice Statler, with additional support from The Institute’s Today’s Horizon Fund contributors: The Nora Roberts Foundation; The John R. Hershey Jr. and Anna L. Hershey Family Foundation; APX Enclosures, Inc.; and the Carolyn Terry Eddy Family: Carolyn, with daughters Connie Fleagle & Kim Larkin, according to the release.
