The Latimore Valley Road bridge in Latimore Township, is now open to traffic, according to a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) release.
The stone arch bridge, which spans Latimore Creek between Quaker Church and Pondtown roads, was closed for many weeks rehabilitation work.
The detour associated with this project has been lifted.
JD Eckman Inc., of Atglen, Pa., was the contractor on this $987,683 project.
