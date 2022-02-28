The Gettysburg Community Theatre (GCT) is seeking performers for a play, two cabarets, and youth productions, as well as behind-the-scenes volunteers.
Actors interested in the role of Mildred Loving’s brother in “Loving,” the story of the case that ended laws against inter-racial marriage, should email info@GettysburgCommunityTheatre.org by March 1. The character is an African-American male who can carry a tune, according to Chad-Alan Carr, founding executive and artistic director at the theater. The production is to be presented in-person rather than online.
GCT is also accepting video auditions from teens and adults for in-person cabarets with the themes of Broadway and Pride.
Singers can send videos up to one minute long of themselves singing Broadway songs of their choice or pop, blues, country or contemporary songs “that already have or can have an LGBTQ+ spin,” Carr said. Videos can be emailed by March 1 for a March 26 event, and by May 1 for a June event with the exact date yet to be determined.
In-person and video audition opportunities for 2022 youth productions are available for first- through 12th-grade students, according to Carr.
In-person auditions are planned April 13, May 11 and May 24, all at 6 p.m.
With parental permission, those unable to attend in-person auditions can email videos showing them singing a song of their choice to info@GettysburgCommunityTheatre.org, Carr said.
Those who audition will be considered for casting in one or more productions and can choose which they prefer, said Carr.
“Junie B. Jones: The Musical,” based on the book series about an elementary school student, is to be performed as part of a summer day camp in July. “James and the Giant Peach,” based on the book of that title, is be performed as part of a summer camp in June. “Xanadu,” based on the 1980’s film, is to be performed in October as part of a fall musical theater class.
Applications for need-based scholarships for camps and classes, which are taught by professionals, are at www.GettysburgCommunityTheatre.org. GCT is a nonprofit organization.
Also available online are tickets for live performances including an improv comedy show at 7 p.m. on March 4, “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) on weekends from March 11 to March 20, and “Disney’s Winnie the Pooh Kids” on weekends from April 1 to April 10.
Because GCT, at 49 York St. in downtown Gettysburg, “is a small 80 seat theater, it is highly recommended that tickets be ordered in advance online,” Carr said.
