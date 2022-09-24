Henry Russell, a sixth grader at Gettysburg Area Middle School, is holding his second annual bake sale to raise funds to end malaria.
On Sunday, Sept. 25, 12-4 p.m., or until sold out, Henry will peddle his wares in the southeast quadrant of Lincoln Square, near the Blue and Gray restaurant.
“I get a lot of mosquito bites,” Henry said. “But here, we don’t have to worry about malaria. Many kids are not that lucky.”
A year ago, Henry held his first bake sale to raise funds for the fight against malaria. He took in nearly $1,000, far surpassing his goal of $250. This year, he’s hard at work in the kitchen, hoping to top last year’s earnings.
Henry is making cosmic brownies, gluten-free coconut macaroons, iced pumpkin cookies, carrot cake muffins, and double chocolate chip cookies.
Henry is donating all bake sale proceeds to United to Beat Malaria, formerly Nothing But Nets, the world’s largest grassroots campaign fighting to end malaria.
Malaria is a preventable disease yet it claims a child’s life every minute. United to Beat Malaria provides bed nets to families at risk, a simple and highly effective tool to protect youngsters from mosquito bites that transmit malaria.
United to Beat Malaria also supports research and provides at-home medical visits for people with malaria. Every $10 donated to the organization can diagnose and treat one person suffering from malaria. Every one hundred dollars buys bed nets for 40 children, so they don’t contract the disease.
A rain date for this event is scheduled in the same location for Sunday, Oct. 9, 12-4 p.m.
