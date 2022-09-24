kid

Henry Russell, a sixth grader, is holding his second annual bake sale to end malaria on Sunday, Sept. 25, 12-4 p.m. in the southeast quadrant of Lincoln Square. (Submitted Photo)

Henry Russell, a sixth grader at Gettysburg Area Middle School, is holding his second annual bake sale to raise funds to end malaria.

On Sunday, Sept. 25, 12-4 p.m., or until sold out, Henry will peddle his wares in the southeast quadrant of Lincoln Square, near the Blue and Gray restaurant.

