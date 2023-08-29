Adams County

Physical Fitness Task Force of Healthy Adams County Fall Walking Party is Wednesday, Sept. 6. Walk from Gettysburg College Musselman Athletic Field parking lot to the Peace Light. At 1 p.m. there is a walk led by Gettysburg College history professor Peter Carmichael who will talk about the history of the land. Walk the route on your own with map provided at check-in 4-6 p.m. Walk is on paved road, sidewalk and gravel trail, a bit hilly with little shade, about three miles. Bring water.

