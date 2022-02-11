State Farm Neighborhood Assist is back, bigger and better than ever, according to a State Farm release.
This year, the program will award 100 $25,000 grants, compared to 40 grants in previous years, to nonprofit organizations to help fund neighborhood improvement projects, according to the release.
“Additionally, we’re doubling the number of cause submissions from 2,000 to 4,000,” the release reads.
Individuals or organizations can submit a cause at www.neighborhoodassist.com on Feb. 16, at 1 p.m.
“Everyone can prepare now by going to the website and downloading the submission guide along with getting their answers ready on the entry form. We are asking everyone to get prepared now because last year we reached our entry limit in less than 45 minutes,” the release reads.
