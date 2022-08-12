Historic Gettysburg Adams County (HGAC) will sponsor another free lecture in its Educational Speakers Series, Fights for the Flag at Gettysburg, on Tuesday, Aug. 16, at the G.A.R. Hall, 53 E. Middle St., Gettysburg.
Doors open at 7 p.m. and the presentations will start at 7:30 p.m., according to an HGAC release. No reservations are needed and the hall is handicapped accessible.
Join Licensed Battlefield Guide Deb Novotny as she shares some of the stories of Civil War soldiers, both North and South, as they captured or defended their regimental flags. Hear about the ruse of the 149th Pennsylvania; the 2nd Mississippi at the Railroad Cut, Sgt. Benjamin Crippen of the 143rd Pennsylvania Infantry, the story of a flag captured and never returned, and many more.
Novotny has been a Licensed Battlefield Guide for 47 years and is a retired American history teacher. She has served on the boards of the Gettysburg Civil War Round Table, the Historic Gettysburg Adams County Preservation organization, the Historic Evergreen Cemetery of Gettysburg and the Association of Licensed Battlefield Guides, according to the release. She is also a member of the Adams County Historical Society.
