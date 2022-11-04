Benders Shepherds Relay For Life Team is set to host the One Stop Christmas Shop, Vendor Craft Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 5, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 25 Franklin St., Biglerville.
Home Consultants include 31 Bags, Scentsy, Color Street Nails, Usborn Books and More, Young Living Essential Oils, Mary Kay, Tastefully Simple, Mary and Martha, and Stampin Up retirement sale.
Crafters include wood crafts, handmade hats and scarves, handmade cups, slate crafts, crochet items and dolls and hand thrown pottery.
There will be cash and carry items as well as the ability to place orders from the consultants. Each consultant and crafter will also offer an item for a raffle table. Raffle tickets will be $1.00 each or six tickets for $5.00.
A soup and sandwich lunch will be available for purchase beginning at 11 a.m. All proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society.
The community is invited to turn out for some Christmas shopping, and to support Adams County Relay For Life and Benders Shepherds Relay Team.
