Benders Shepherds Relay For Life Team is set to host the One Stop Christmas Shop, Vendor Craft Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 5, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 25 Franklin St., Biglerville.

Home Consultants include 31 Bags, Scentsy, Color Street Nails, Usborn Books and More, Young Living Essential Oils, Mary Kay, Tastefully Simple, Mary and Martha, and Stampin Up retirement sale.

