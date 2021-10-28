New Hope Ministries, a social service agency that feeds the hungry and helps people achieve stability in their lives with locations in New Oxford and Littlestown, is looking for help from the community to provide thousands of families with food and gifts this upcoming holiday season.
“For its annual Thanksgiving and Christmas programs, New Hope depends upon the kindness and generosity of people and organizations (businesses, churches, civic groups, etc.) to step-up and donate food and gifts to make these programs possible for families that are struggling to make ends meet,” a release from New Hope reads.
