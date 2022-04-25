Healthy Adams Bike and Pedestrian Inc. (HABPI) is conducting a survey of Adams County residents and bike riders to determine the interest in holding local, organized group bicycle rides.
HABPI is a nonprofit group of volunteers working to develop safe, accessible walking and bicycling trails and paths in Adams County, according to a release from the organization.
The survey, which should only take a few minutes to complete, is available at http://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Q6Q3H2T. It asks questions about the times, dates, locations and formats in which riders would like to participate.
Many people have asked HABPI over the years to sponsor local group rides and this is an effort to determine the level of interest and participation, according to the release.
The survey results will be compiled and HABPI will offer rides in response to them.
For more information about the survey or HABPI’s other activities, email board member Steve Niebler at sniebler44@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.