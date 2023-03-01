rooster

The 2022 Grand Prize winner, “Something’s Wrong with That Boy’s Medulla Oblongata” by Christian Twamley, is shown. (Submitted Photo)

The Carroll County Arts Council is tickled pink, and yellow, and blue, to announce the 16th annual PEEPshow to be held Friday, March 31 through Monday, April 10 at the TownMall of Westminster.

“This sweet event features numerous marshmallow masterpieces, including sculptures, dioramas, mosaics and even videos, all crafted from or inspired by PEEPS. This major regional event has attracted the attention of NBC Nightly News, the Food Network, and Just Born, the company that has made PEEPS since the 1940s,” according to a release issued by the council.

