The Carroll County Arts Council is tickled pink, and yellow, and blue, to announce the 16th annual PEEPshow to be held Friday, March 31 through Monday, April 10 at the TownMall of Westminster.
“This sweet event features numerous marshmallow masterpieces, including sculptures, dioramas, mosaics and even videos, all crafted from or inspired by PEEPS. This major regional event has attracted the attention of NBC Nightly News, the Food Network, and Just Born, the company that has made PEEPS since the 1940s,” according to a release issued by the council.
PEEPS are a confection created by Just Born of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. The candy has achieved an almost cult-like following. Several large metropolitan newspapers across the country have organized diorama contests around these sweet treats, but none of them rival the quality of what will be on display at the TownMall of Westminster this year.
This year’s show returns to the TownMall in the space next to Boscovs, near the Easter Bunny in center court. Directional signs will be in place throughout the mall. Visitors can also view the entries for free and buy votes for their favorites either in person or online at MarshmallowPEEPshow.com.
Previous PEEPshows have featured a wide variety of entries, including an 8-foot dragon, the Swedish Chef from the Muppet Show, Goofy, Snoopy, Pikachu, the Statue of Peeperty, and a host of magical monsters, sports heroes, movie characters and other clever celebrations of pop culture, history, and fine art. Last year’s show featured almost 21,000 PEEPS, according tot he release.
This year, the arts council is also presenting PEEPs Movie Day, a one-day only chance to see all of this year’s video entries on the big screen at the Carroll Arts Center. Screenings of all the video entries will happen all day in the arts center’s theater on Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“This will be the only time to see the video entries in person. For the rest of the show’s run, videos will only be available to view in the online contest,” the release reads.
Film-goers can also visit the galleries for the last day of the annual Youth Art Month exhibit. The Carroll Arts Center is located at 91 W. Main St., Westminster, Md.
The top 10 entries with the most live and online votes combined will receive Audience Favorite awards, with the first place entry being named the Grand Prize winner. Additionally, a Top Video award will be given to the video entry with the most votes. Voting for video entries will only be available online. Artistic Excellence awards will be chosen by the Arts Council staff and Sponsor’s Choice awards will be selected by PEEPshow’s sponsor organizations. The awards ceremony will be broadcast on Facebook Live on Monday, April 10 at 5:30 p.m. on the Carroll Arts Center Facebook page.
“I am PEEPsitively delighted to collaborate with the rest of the CCAC staff, our amazing volunteers, the TownMall, and our phenomenally talented decorators to bring this year’s PEEPshow to the community,” says arts council Special Events and Volunteer Coordinator Gwen Asbury. “There is nothing quite like Marshmallow Madness!”
All proceeds will benefit the Carroll County Arts Council, one of the community’s most vibrant non-profit organizations. Admission to the event is free. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 12-5:30 p.m. on Sundays, including Easter Sunday. The Carroll Arts Center will be closed April 2-10.
The PEEPshow’s Presenting Sponsors are Just Born Inc. and the Carroll County Office of Tourism. Additional sponsors include Ben Rogers of Edward Jones Investments, ACNB Bank, Montessori School of Westminster, Tevis Energy, Carroll Community College, the Carroll County Democratic Central Committee, Esquire Hair Replacement Center LLC, First Financial Federal Credit Union of Maryland, and WOW (Women Optimizing Women). In-kind sponsors are the TownMall of Westminster and Multicorp Commercial Cleaning Systems. The Volunteer Sponsor is Action for Kindness.
