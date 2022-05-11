Collaborating For Youth (CFY) has been providing daily information to readers of the Gettysburg Times about prevention during National Prevention Week.
Today CFY would like to touch on the concept of equity in prevention, according to the CFY release. This is the concept that prevention should be accessible to all. The data behind prevention, such as risk factors (things that cause harm in our lives) and protective factors (things that are supportive) exist in all of people’s lives, but may happen in different ways or can be experienced differently in different cultures.
Equity in prevention means bringing authentic representation to the decision-making table. Prevention programs selected to help a community should be chosen based on local data and be driven by the voice(s) of those they seek to serve, the release reads. In Adams County, this is happening.
Over the past two years, CFY has worked to support Spanish language coalition efforts, establishing La Comunidad as the Spanish language arm of Collaborating For Youth. This is not a separate coalition. Events and projects at times happen in both Spanish and English for the full coalition, but specific attention to the needs of the Hispanic community members and native Spanish speakers is given in La Comunidad meetings.
It is simple; the community speaks for itself through science-based prevention practices. The voice making decisions around the table for this community is authentic because it is coming from the people making change for their youth and communities as part of the larger scope of prevention work in Adams County.
“Of importance, we have learned at the broader level that this representation, paired with basic practices that make sense and operate relationally are important in building equity and representation,” the release reads.
Some examples include having Spanish language information available and truly opening services to occur in Spanish as well as providing a person to support youth and families in Spanish when they engage in activities.
For some, as parents and members of Adams County’s Hispanic community working in prevention services, prevention means doing what they can to provide resources for the community, according to the release.
It means helping others access services in their primary language, and educating people to become involved in the community coalition, Collaborating For Youth or La Comunidad, the community coalition that focuses on providing data and resources in Spanish, making a seat for all around the table.
Marcela Marquez is the director of operations at the Center For Youth and Community Development.
