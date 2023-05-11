Summer concerts will be held at Oakside Community Park Amphitheatre in Biglerville on Sundays from June 11 through Aug. 6, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Bring your own lawn chairs.
In case of rain, the concerts will move to Centenary United Methodist Church, 99 N. Main St., Biglerville. A free-will offering will go to the gospel group.
