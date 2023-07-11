Sen. Doug Mastriano

Mastriano

Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-33, introduced legislation Monday to prohibit large-scale solar project developments on prime Pennsylvania farmland.

Senate Bill 798 would prohibit development on land considered class one or class two by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Natural Resource Conservation Service, according to a release issued by the Senate Republican Communication office. USDA considers these classes the best for farming and crop production.

