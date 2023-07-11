Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-33, introduced legislation Monday to prohibit large-scale solar project developments on prime Pennsylvania farmland.
Senate Bill 798 would prohibit development on land considered class one or class two by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Natural Resource Conservation Service, according to a release issued by the Senate Republican Communication office. USDA considers these classes the best for farming and crop production.
“In recent years, there has been a surge in the number of solar companies seeking to lease prime agricultural land for the purpose of constructing large solar facilities,” Mastriano said. “Once the panels are installed, the landscape of the land is drastically altered and unlikely to be able to be used again for adequate farming after the lease ends. Nearby property values also can be affected by large-scale developments, as some large solar farms create eyesores for the neighboring community.”
The bill would also create a new type of state tax credit program unavailable in any other state to provide incentives for solar companies to develop on alternate sites.
“Pennsylvania has an abundance of brownfields, or old industrial sites, and abandoned strip mine land, capped landfills, warehouse roof tops and surface parking lots,” Mastriano said. “These sites are not suitable for most types of development, but could be ideal for the growing solar industry.”
The largest farmer advocacy groups in the state, the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau and the Pennsylvania State Grange, indicated they are supportive of policies to protect prime farmland from large-scale solar developments.
“Preserving our prime farmland for agriculture use is paramount to ensure food security in our commonwealth is stable for generations to come,” Mastriano said. “I believe we can balance the expansion of solar energy and protect our precious prime farmland at the same time. Senate Bill 798 accomplishes both of those goals.”
Senate Bill 798 has been referred to the Senate Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.