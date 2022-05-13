The following items were on file at Magisterial District Judge Matthew Harvey’s office as of March 25.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge. Cases “held” means a magisterial district judge conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
Devin Williams, 21, of Littlestown, was charged with failure to yield to a right-of-way when making a turn, and two counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance Sept. 20, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Colin Dorbert, 20, of Littlestown, was charged with one count each of attempting to flee a police officer, operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked license, operating an unregistered vehicle, operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility, driving on the left side of the roadway in a no-passing zone, failure to stop at a red light, exceeding the speed limit by 51 mph, driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts related to reckless driving March 16, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
James Bargas, 61, of Gettysburg, was charged with exceeding the speed limit by 10 mph in a 65 mph zone and counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance Dec. 9, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Emily Wertz, 36, of Silver Spring, Md., was charged with operating a vehicle with excessive window tint and two counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance Nov. 11, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Jordan Bush, 28, of Fairfield, was charged with exceeding the speed limit by 16 mph in a 65 mph zone and two counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance Nov. 21, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Max Saylor, 19, of Waynesboro, was charged with exceeding the speed limit by 22 mph in a 65 mph zone and two counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance Oct. 8, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Abagail Verdier, 24, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of operating a vehicle on a highway without rear lighting, reckless driving, and three counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol Jan. 24, 2021, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Kenneth Matthews, 55, of Gettysburg, was charged with retail theft March 4, 2022, in Straban Township. The case was held for county court.
Yasir Mackenson, 19, of Newark, N.J., was charged with possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use Dec. 23, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was held for county court.
Leia Brown, 38, of Orrtanna, was charged with retail theft Feb. 23, 2022, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Glekeria Kalathas, 26, of Chambersburg, was charged with one count each of operating an unregistered vehicle and driving under the influence of alcohol Oct. 10, 2021, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Tara Vanore, 48, of Gettysburg, was charged with retail theft March 8, 2022, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Dale Nichols, 31, of Aspers, was charged with two counts related to driving on the wrong side of the roadway and one count of driving under the influence of alcohol Sept. 23, 2021, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Skylar Boone, 25, of Taneytown, Md., was charged with one count each of careless driving, failure to use a seatbelt, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and three counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance Feb. 12, 2022, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
David Foulk, 51, of York, was charged with three counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance Oct. 12, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Jared Tingle, 21, of Phillipsburg, N.J., was charged with one count of exceeding the speed limit by 25 mph in a 65 mph zone, two counts related to possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use, and three counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance Nov. 5, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Shawn Poole, 20, of Hanover, was charged with two counts related to theft from a motor vehicle and one count of receiving stolen property Jan. 13, 2022, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.